JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings on Oct. 12.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 7.
Hearings waived
- Colby Lee McCandless, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Colby Lee McCandless, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of the use/possession of a controlled substance and obstructing administration/law/other government function. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Theresa Lynn Sample, 32, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Louis Scott Zimmer Jr., 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property and cited for reckless endangerment and accidents involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Krisha Lynn Buehler, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Donovan Allen Cribbs, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Elijah Joseph Gerber, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Scott Michael Lovell, 51, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and cited for at traffic violation. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings continued
- Jessica Lynn Raught, 40, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution by harboring or concealing.
- Rhonda Lynn Lunn, 31, of Mount Jewett, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
WithdrawnChristopher Ryan Stewart, 29, of Sykesville, who was charged with two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges were withdrawn.