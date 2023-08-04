JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held July 26 and Aug. 2 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 1.
- Jeana May Clark, 34, of Brockport, who is charged with four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor; one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree; and is cited for harassment and traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Mariah Jo Kennedy, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of possession of marijuana –personal use, and is cited for the use of tobacco in a school building. Bail is set at $2,500.
- William Michael Davis, 54, of Altoona, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –third offense, a misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Edward Lee Johns, 67, of Brockway, who is charged with one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; six counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Stephen Lawrence Joshnick, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, a misdemeanor; one count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Frank James Plummer, 36, of Johnstown, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; fleeing police, a felony in the third degree; one count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and is cited for several traffic violations. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings held
- Dylan Gary Sheen, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one first-degree misdemeanor count of BAC .02 or higher –third offense; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; and one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Bail is set at $50,000.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Chelse Star Kurtz, 16, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of aggravated assault –attempts to cause/causes severe bodily injury with extreme indifference, a felony in the first degree; one count of aggravated assault –attempts to cause of causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the third degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree and one count of disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $250,000.
- John Samuel Guaglianone, 67, of Wilcox, who is charged with one count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) -impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Donald Craig Penfield Jr., 41, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two counts of failing to verify address/be photographed, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Kevin Scott Crum, 32, of Byrnedale, who is charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for two counts of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Michael Edward Milford, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; one count of possession of a small amount, also a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Jovanni James Cusick, 18, of DuBois, who is cited for disorderly conduct.