JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Aug. 18.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Megan Charlene Hannold, 37, of Brockport, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, two second-degree misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest/other law enforcement, trespassing, and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Matthew Joseph Ross, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Brandon Lee Dilley, 35, of Wilcox, who is charged with retail theft- taking merchandise and cited for public drunkenness.
- Jessica Lynn Raught, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- Johnny Edwardo Crespo Jr., 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continuedStephanie A. Schatz, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with false report – falsely incriminating another and unsworn falsification to authorities.