JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 12.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24.
- Adam George Redmond, 43, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Theresa Lynn Levesque, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft, a felony in the third degree.
- Theresa Lynn Levesque, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, criminal attempt – retail theft and cited for criminal mischief.
- David Scott Alaskey, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, a felony in the third degree, unauthorized use of a motor/other vehicles and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $30,000.
Hearings held
Gary Lee Pashong, 39, of Mesa, Arizona, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.