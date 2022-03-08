JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings March 2.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- Kaitlin Ann Gorske, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with accessing a device not authorized to use and receiving stolen property, both felonies in the third degree.
- Christopher Michael Dinger, 31, of Bellefonte, who is charged with child pornography, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, a felony in the first degree; indecent sexual assault of an unconscious person, a felony; sexual assault, a second-degree felony; indecent assault without consent; indecent sexual assault of a person less than 16 years of age, a felony in the first degree; indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree. A sexual exploitation of children offense defined, a felony in the second degree charge, was withdrawn. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Christopher H. Graham, 55, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.