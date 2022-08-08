JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 2.
- Michael Paul Penfield, 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with 50 counts of child pornography; 32 second-degree felony counts of child pornography; 165 third-degree felony counts of child pornography; 100 third-degree felony counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility, also a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Marjorie Elizabeth Baloga, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Austin Patrick Alpaugh, 20, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes severe bodily injury with deadly weapon; recklessly endangering another person; simple assault and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Neil Trevor Grubb, of Oil City, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Kinsey Jo Hengst, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with default in required appearance; flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment; possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Nathan Allen Swain, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Edward Douglas Bunce, 59, of Bradford, who is charged with disorderly conduct; driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
Joseph James Elias, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, and cited for careless driving.