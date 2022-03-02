JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 23.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Brandy Lyn Roberts, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal solicitation – corruption of minors, criminal mischief – simple assault, and cited for criminal solicitation – harassment.
- Joseph Edward Fisher, 31, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kaleigh Nikol Hasselman, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Ronald I. Polaski, 59, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Patrick Joseph Duffield, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony in the third degree, possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, a felony in the second degree, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Elizabeth Marie Funair, 35, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Jam Thompson Jr., 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeremiah Scott Amacher, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Preston David Miller, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Dismissed
Braden Troy Kearney, 46, of Ridgway, who was charged with strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck, a felony in the second degree, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.