JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on Sept. 13 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Braiden John Zappia, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; criminal conspiracy by engaging with contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree and criminal conspiracy by engaging in the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Gregory N. Cirigliano, 47, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –individual under the influence of alcohol and drugs –first offense, a misdemeanor; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Laron Scott Vanalstyne, 54, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one felony count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, a misdemeanor in the second degree; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and simple assault, also a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael Wynn Monroe, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Kevin Scott Crum, 32, of Byrnedale, who is cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Dylan Gary Sheen, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; three counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance; and one count of BAC .02 or higher –third offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Michael Edward Milford, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance; one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; one misdemeanor count of possession of small amount/distribute, not sell, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.