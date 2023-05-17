JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings May 10.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 2:
- Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; flight to avoid trial/apprehension/punishment, a felony in the third degree; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $30,000.
- Daniel Alan Gillespie, 36, of James City, who is charged with conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree; the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Alyssa E. Burfield, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causing bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; assault of a law enforcement officer, a felony in the third degree; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a misdemeanor in the second degree and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Kevin James Meyer, 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; criminal attempt –contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Jason James Caridi, 42, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Brianna Marie Hutchins, 24, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jason Robert Weymer, 45, of Northern Cambria, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
Savannah Diane Goss, 30, of Kersey, who is charged with hindering prosecution, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $5,000.