JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings June 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.
- Krista Nichole Wolfe, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Devin Scott Smith, 35, of Kane, who is charged with conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Charles Frank Dinger II, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $5,000.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Trevor Dillion Port, 32, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Moved to non-traffic court
Willis R. Jordan III, 43, of Ridgway, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn.