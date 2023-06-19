Gavel

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings June 14.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.

  • Krista Nichole Wolfe, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
  • Devin Scott Smith, 35, of Kane, who is charged with conspiracy –the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $100,000.
  • Charles Frank Dinger II, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.

Hearings continued

  • Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $5,000.

Held for court

Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

  • Trevor Dillion Port, 32, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.

Moved to non-traffic court

Willis R. Jordan III, 43, of Ridgway, who is cited for harassment. A simple assault charge was withdrawn.

