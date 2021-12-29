JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 22.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Duncan Whitney McMaster, 39, of Sewickley, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Destini Ann-Marie Damerst, 18, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Zachary Cole Reuscher, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Derek Thomas Konen, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kelsey Rena Cavalline, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jesse Joseph Feronti, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Dylan James Anderson, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with arson endangering property, a felony in the second degree, disorderly conduct and cited for criminal mischief.
Withdrawn
Jordan Lee Bender, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.