JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings June 7.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 30.
- Edward Joseph Hyatt, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal attempt –criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; trespassing, a misdemeanor in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Rebeka Louise Proper, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christian John Pierce, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree, as well as a first-degree misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joseph Leonard Hollingshead, 41, of Wilcox, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtBrianna Shacree Hallowell, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; contraband/controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possessing a controlled substance/contraband as an inmate, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $500,000.