JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings March 30.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
- Braden Troy Kearney, 47, of Ridgway, is charged with arson – danger of death or bodily injury, a felony in the first degree; arson endangering property – reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, a felony in the second degree; endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; criminal mischief/damaging property with intent; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and recklessly endangering another person. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Chanda Gabrielle Stouch, 48, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- John Harvey, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon, and cited for a traffic violation.
- Daniel Crain Gadley, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation.
- Erik Thomas Szymanski, 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Braden Troy Kearney, 47, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Wayne Michael Mann, 51, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Olivia Marie Oknefski, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal mischief and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Jonathan Taylor Maines, 23, of Florida, who is charged with possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Joshua Daniels Burger, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christopher Luke Caggiano, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.