JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 24.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 3.
- Brittany Lynn Pinchock, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.
- Bethann Marie Williams, 21, of Morrisdale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Richard Arthur Alpaugh Jr., 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Jeffrey Thomas Schatz, 50, of Ridgway, who is charged with deceptive business practices, theft by deception and receiving payment for services and failing to perform.
Hearings held
- Scott Michael Lovell, 51, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and cited for a traffic violation.
- Jasmine Monique Vazquez, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with four counts of selling/furnishing liquor etc. to a minor.
- Jacob Andrew Reynolds, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Donovan Allen Cribbs, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for disorderly conduct and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Travis James Steudler, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with obstructing administration/law enforcement/other and hindering apprehension/prosecution or concealing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Derek Evan Neddo, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Elijah Joseph Gerber, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $5,000.