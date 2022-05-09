JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings May 4.

Waived for court

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 3.

  • Robert Laverne Anderson, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with six third-degree felony counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age; three third-degree felony counts of criminal attempt – indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and 10 third-degree felony counts of corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above. Bail is set at $100,000.
  • Patrick Richard Hanes, 72, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with cruelty to animals.

Hearings held

  • Harley Nash Russell, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • David J. Catlin I, 58, of Force, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
  • Renee Ann Caggiano, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with harassment.

Hearings continued

  • Grahm V. Horner, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000.
  • Dominic Scott Gaudino, 19, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for disorderly conduct.

