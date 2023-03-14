JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 8.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Shad R. Nichols, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rachel Susan Smith, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Robert Allen Delfuto III, 29, of Madera, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Shayne William Reed, 28, of Bradford, who is charged with two first-degree misdemeanor counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Nyssa Leigh Smith, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with three second-degree felony counts of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense; four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/controlled substance; a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana; a misdemeanor count of medical marijuana –additional violation of medical marijuana act and is cited for traffic violations.
- Keesha Ann Odonnell, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a misdemeanor in the first degree, simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.