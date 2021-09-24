JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Sept. 22.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
- Brandy L Roberts, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicholas James Everett, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, as well as cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Michael William Brennen, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, strangulation, and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Andrew Edward Kowalski, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearing continuedDaniel Jeffrey Baker, 21, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.