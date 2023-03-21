JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 15.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Robert Anthony Austin, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with bigamy –a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Christopher James Muroski, 35, of Erie, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property –a misdemeanor; criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the second degree; and is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Jacob James Disshon, 15, of Sheffield, Pennsylvania, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; medical marijuana- additional violation of the Medical Marijuana Act, a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations.
- Daryl John Goodrow, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and is cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings continued
- Alan Wayne George, 37, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance –both misdemeanors. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joshua Edward Knepp, 44, of Kersey, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Nico Conner Solomon, 19, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for disorderly conduct.
- Jeffrey Paul Biel, 47, of Wilcox, who is cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact.