JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 15.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
Hearings waived
- Paul Douglas Gigliotti, 59, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Harry Milton Dilley, 53, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Wayne Michael Mann, 51, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with trespassing. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Melissa Anne Holben, 42, of Sharon, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and cited for simple assault. Bail was set at $15,000.
- Shawn Anthony Mancuso, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with making a false report. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicholas William Young, 22, of Kane, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Marjorie Elizabeth Baloga, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault, making repairs/selling/etc a weapon and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Vickie Diane Dunton, 56, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations.
Hearings continuedStephanie M. Bell, 38, of Strattanville, who is charged with theft by failure to provide funds.