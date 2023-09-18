JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on Sept. 13 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Adam George Redmond, 44, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Daniel Lee Hubler, 33, of Curwensville, who is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn James Gerg, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Britney Christine Charters, 29, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Bill Ronald McMillen Jr., 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kayla Sue Mackneer, 35, of Boalsburg, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and is cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Dismissed
- James Dean Lewis, 52, of Ridgway, who was charged with one count of simple assault –a misdemeanor in the second degree –and was cited for harassment. Charges were dismissed.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Rebecca Leigh Williams, 31, of Bradford, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the second degree.