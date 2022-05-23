JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings May 18.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 3.
Hearings waived
- Emily Rose Ann Jordan, 19, of Wilcox, is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability, first offense, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- David Joseph Bianconi, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- Crystal Lynn Park, 32, of DuBois, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Pauline H. Stahli, of Wilcox, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Todd H Stahli, 49, of Wilcox, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a prohibited firearm, a felony in the second degree and possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer number, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $75,000.
Withdrawn
Joshua Daniels Burger, 30, of Johnsonburg, who was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and cited for harassment. All charges with withdrawn.