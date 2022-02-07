JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 2.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 7.
- Joseph M Mahoney, 32, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for traffic violations.
WithdrawnStephanie M. Bell, 38, of Strattanville, who is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds. Bail was set at $2,500.