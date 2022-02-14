JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Feb. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 7.
- Gary Lee Pashong, 39, of Mesa, Arizona, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Brandon Jon Steger, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Jeffery Allen Johnson Jr., 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with (DUI) – driving impaired/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
Hearings held
- Jonathan Taylor Maines, 23, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of marijuana and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Olivia Marie Oknefski, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal mischief and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Christopher Michael Dinger, 31, of Bellefonte, is charged with child pornography, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, sexual exploitation of children and sexual assault, all felonies in the second degree; indecent sexual assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, both first-degree felonies; endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree; indecent assault without consent of the other person, a second-degree misdemeanor and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Brandon A. Seabolt, 35, of Emporium, who is charged with dissembling photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography, both felonies in the third degree, sexual exploitation of children, a second-degree felony and endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Kaitlin Ann Gorske, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with accessing a device not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree, and receiving stolen property, also a felony in the third degree.