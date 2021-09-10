JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Sept. 8.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
Hearings waived
- Douglas Paul Smith, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing by entering a structure and cited with public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Stephen Joseph Tegano, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for public drunkenness.
- Todd Mark Hayes, 62, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
- Frank Jude Rippy, 68, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with luring a child into a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Douceaymee Lopez-Alvarez, 34, of New York, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Marlyn Onell Del Los Santos Garcia, 24, of New York, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
- Johnny Jerome Curtis, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Jennifer Lynn Dinch, 38, of Erie, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.