JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Oct. 13.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 1.
- Elizabeth Ann Krieg, 37, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jennifer Lynn Dinch, 38, of Erie, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Daniel Jeffrey Baker, 21, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Johnny Jerome Curtis, 38, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.
- James Vincent Clinger, 29, of Emporium, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Christopher Michael Pesce, 44, of Ridgway, who is charged with a corruption of minors third-degree felony and indecent exposure. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Jamey Lynn Herzing, 44, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with resisting arrest and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continuedEmily Jane Hovatter, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment.