JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 8.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
- Emily Jane Hovatter, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Olivia Marie Oknefski, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Zebulon Franklin Fox, 25, of Brockway, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Destiny Renee Yeager, Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors, selling/furnishing liquor to a minor and possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Joshua Paul Oliver, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent, guardian, other commits offense, a felony in the second degree; four counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely; recklessly endangering another person; the use/possession of a drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearings held
- Charles M. Caggiano, 63, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Olivia Marie Oknefski, 30, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal mischief – damaging property and cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jayden Rayne Elmquist, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with corruption of minors and selling/furnishing liquor to a minor.
- Sabreena Leigh Wonderly, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with accidents involving damaged to an attended vehicle or property.
Hearings heldAshum Lee Oknefski Jr., 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with conspiracy – the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony. Bail was set at $15,000.