JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Nov. 23.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 5.
- Donald John White, 46, of Clearfield, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a felony in the third degree; receiving stolen property, also a felony in the third degree and unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Johnny Edwardo Crespo Jr., 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Scott Lovell, 51, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a third-degree felony; one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor and 10 counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Scott Lovell, 51, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings continued
- Billy Ray Hebert, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal attempt –theft extort –threat to accuse another, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Braden Troy Kearney, 47, of Ridgway, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A trespassing charge was withdrawn. Bail was set at $5,000.