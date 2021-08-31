JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over three preliminary hearings Aug. 25.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
- Stevie Nicole Mann, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- James R. Peterson, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with burglary – not adapted for overnight accommodation, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- James R. Peterson, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft. Bail is set at $15,000.