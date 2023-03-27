JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings March 22.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas

Moved to non-traffic court

  • Julianna Marie Ely, 29, of Philadelphia, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was withdrawn.

Moved to traffic court

  • William McKinley Moore IV, 48, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who is cited for traffic violations. A misdemeanor charge for possession of a small amount to distribute/not sell was withdrawn.
  • Abigail Mari Pfingstler, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for traffic violations. A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was withdrawn.

