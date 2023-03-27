JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings March 22.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas
Moved to non-traffic court
- Julianna Marie Ely, 29, of Philadelphia, who is cited for disorderly conduct. A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was withdrawn.
Moved to traffic court
- William McKinley Moore IV, 48, of Indianapolis, Indiana, who is cited for traffic violations. A misdemeanor charge for possession of a small amount to distribute/not sell was withdrawn.
- Abigail Mari Pfingstler, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for traffic violations. A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was withdrawn.