JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings June 29.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
- Wendy Lea Vanatta, 46, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely – first offense, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Sierra Denise Rishel-Rosario, 23, of Celoron, New York, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Daniel Glenn Hollabaugh, 53, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – incapable of driving safely – first offense, and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jessica Marie Smith, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Beth A. Cameroni, 56, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Tiffanie Dawn Kurtz, 33, of Clearfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and make repairs/sell/etc an offensive weapon. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
Christopher Ryan Stewart, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.