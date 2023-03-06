JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 1.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 3.
- Heather Rose Watson, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $75,000.
- Heather Rose Watson, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Heather Rose Watson, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities/intent to promote, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $150,000.
- Martin Anderson, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Jamie Lee Powers, 38, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Brenda J. Stebick, 62, of St. Marys, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Martin Anderson, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
WithdrawnKaren Lyn Kelly, 41, of DuBois, who was charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Both were withdrawn.