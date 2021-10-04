JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Sept. 29.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 1.
- Frank Ryan Haskins, 33, of Kane, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Curt Paul Gosnell Jr., 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and communications with 911.
- Daniel Paul Penfield, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Andrew Michael Krewduk, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- James Carl Wickwire, 42, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Richard L. Socash, 55, of Ridgway, who is charged with making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, harassment – lewd, threatening language, and cited for public drunkenness and trespassing.
- Dakota Michael Wells, 21, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Dillon Michael Robuck, 25, of Wilcox, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings held
- Ricardo Perez, 19, of Onley, Maryland, who is charged with possession of marijuana and cited for speeding.
- Leon James Campos, Danville, Virginia, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations.