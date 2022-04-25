JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings April 20.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 2.
- Shiloh Elizabeth Siegel, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft – taking merchandise, and cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $500.
- Terry Lee Gabor, 56, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Christopher Luke Caggiano, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.
- Marah Leigh Thompson, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Joel Adam Hillard, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely – first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Allen Edward Weyant, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Rebecca Ellen Plaisted, 52, of Washington, Pennsylvania, is charged with accessing a device not authorized to use, a felony in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking – moveable property. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings continued
- Kesha Johanna Clements, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
Stephen Anthony Ross, 56, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, three counts of simple assault and cited three times for harassment. Bail is set at $25,000.