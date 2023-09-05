JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on Aug. 30 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Dennis Michael Poncedelone, 68, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one count of hindering apprehension/prosecution, a misdemeanor in the second degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jennifer Rae Frado, 47, of Maryland, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Ratchel Ann Huss, 32, of Port Allegany, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, and is cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Shaylyn Jayde Agnello, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Derick Joseph Agnello, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting. Bail was set at $5,000.