JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on June 28 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 7.
- David Arthur Morris Jr., 33, of Glenville, New York, who is charged with aggravated assault –fear of imminent severe bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; two counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person, a misdemeanor in the first degree; simple assault, a misdemeanor in the second degree; loitering and prowling at night time, a misdemeanor in the three degree; and is cited for criminal mischief –damaging property, and harassment. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings continued
- Mariah Jo Kennedy, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with one count of possession of marijuana –personal use, and is cited for the use of tobacco in a school building. Bail is set at $2,500.
- William Michael Davis, 54, of Altoona, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –third offense; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.