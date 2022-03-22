JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James L. Martin presided over several preliminary hearings March 16.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 4.
- Eric Michael Bennett, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Tracey Lynn Dickant, 53, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Crystal Lynn Park, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Earl Robert Robuck, 49, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Patrick Joseph Duffield, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Elizabeth Marie Funair, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Breanna Rae Park, 33, of Kersey, who is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Preston David Miller, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Charles Randall Combs Jr., 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle/property and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Shiloh Elizabeth Siegel, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft and cited for public drunkenness.
Hearings continued
Braden Troy Kearney, 47, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and making repairs/selling/etc an offensive weapon. Bail is set at $10,000.