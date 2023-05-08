JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings May 3.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 2.
- Jamie Lee Desantis, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Richard Paul Griffith, 42, of Bradford, who is charged with simple assault –a second-degree misdemeanor –and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Mariah Jo Kennedy, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana –a misdemeanor –and is cited for the use of tobacco in a school building. Bail was set at $1,000.
- William Michael Davis, 54, of Altoona, who is charged with two counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, third offense, a felony in the third degree; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for a traffic violation.
- Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is cited for retail theft –taking merchandise.