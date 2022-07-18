JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings July 13.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
Hearings waived
- Brennen Michael Gausman, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and resisting arrest/other law enforcement. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nicole Marie Giovannelli, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with obstructing admin law/other government function. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Monique Marie Schaefer III, 48, of Sigel, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI)/unsafe driving and cited for a traffic violation.
- Mike M. Detsch, 58, of James City, who is charged with confined within premises of the owner. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Kesha Johanna Clements, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jordyn C. Mellquist, 21, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Richard Paul Starr, 40, of Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) – impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Renee Ann Caggiano, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Brittany Lee Ann Rockwell, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Terry Alan Titchner, 72, of Ridgway, who is charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability and cited for harassment.
Withdrawn
Kenneth Talm Goodman, 36, of Kane, who was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, and cited for traffic violations. All charges were withdrawn.