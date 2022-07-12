JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings July 6.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 1.
- Robert Arthur Murray, 66, of Brockport, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Todd Donald Bogacki, 54, of Ridgway, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude and officer, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance –impaired ability, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Corey Lane Williams, 61, of Sigel, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –impaired ability, first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Charles John Magnusson, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another person and cited for disorderly conduct.
Hearings heldBethann Marie Williams, 21, of Morrisdale, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense, and cited for driving an unregistered vehicle. Bail was set at $2,500.