JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on April 19.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 2.
Hearings waived
- Jason Stonewall Bullers, 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Nyssa Leigh Smith, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of medical marijuana –additional violation of medical marijuana act, a misdemeanor; four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/controlled substance and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Nathan Allen Swain, 27, of Bradford, who is charged with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for public drunkenness. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Randall Charles Marconi, 66, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Carter M. Luchs, 29, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Dale Eugene Piccirillo Jr., 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense –a misdemeanor; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; and is cited for careless driving. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandon Lee Dilley, 37, of Wilcox, who is charged with two counts of unlawful kill/take big game –closed season and two counts of take/kill big game-beyond daily/season limits –all first-degree misdemeanors. He is also cited for unlawful shooting on or across a highway; retrieval/retaining/disposal of game/wildlife and failing to attach tag to big game. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Savannah Diane Goss, 30, of Ridgway, who is charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution, a misdemeanor in the second degree.
Hearings continued
- Brianna Shacree Hallowell, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, a felony in the first degree; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; contraband/controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possessing a controlled substance/contraband as an inmate, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $500,000.
Withdrawn
Abby Marie Orouke, 39, of Wilcox, who was charged with unlawful kill/take of big game –closed season. The charge was withdrawn.