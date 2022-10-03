JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings on Sept. 28.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 7.
Hearings waived
- Shane Michael Bickford, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense and cited for a traffic violation. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jasmine Monique Vazquez, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with four third-degree misdemeanor counts of selling/furnishing liquor to a minor. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
Brittany Lynn Pinchock, 32, of Ridgway, who was cited for disorderly conduct.