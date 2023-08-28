JOHNSONBURG — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held on Aug. 23 with Magisterial District Judge James Martin presiding.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 2.
- Breanna Rae Park, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with three felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance/contraband by inmate, a felony in the second degree; and one count of possession of contraband/controlled substance, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $125,000.
- Rose Katelynn Pierce, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the third degree; one count of simple assault, a misdemeanor in the first degree; and is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Chanda Gabrielle Stouch, 50, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, a felony in the second degree. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Laura Ann Buchheit, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with one count of conspiracy –burglary –not adopted for overnight accommodation, no person present, a felony in the second degree; one count of conspiracy –criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; one count of conspiracy –theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree; and one count of conspiracy –receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the first degree. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Terrance Jurod Barrow, 39, of Yukon, Ohio, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Gregory Michael Leidy, 65, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance/alcohol –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense –a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Kevin Lee Stahli, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, and four counts of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor in the third degree.
- Benjamin Scott Shaffer, 56, of Brookville, who is charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/a controlled substance, and is cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Olivia Marie Oknefski, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with five second-degree felony counts of burglary –not adapted for overnight accommodation, no person present; five counts of criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; five counts of theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor in the first degree; one first-degree misdemeanor count of receiving stolen property and one count of criminal mischief –damaging property –intent, reckless or negligent, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $75,000.
Hearings continued
- Kellie Elaine Elias, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with corruption of minors –a misdemeanor in the first degree.
Moved to traffic court
Dane John Cappiello, 25, of Ridgway, who is cited for careless driving.