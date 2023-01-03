JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Dec. 28, 2022.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6, 2023.
- Shaun Michael Parks, 35, of Emporium, who is charged with three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- William Jam Thompson Jr., 49, of Ridgway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Christopher James Muroski, 35, of Erie, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking –moveable property, a misdemeanor; criminal mischief by damaging property, a misdemeanor in the third degree; and cited for criminal mischief –damaging property. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Lisa Marie Kilhoffer, 62, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –unsafe driving and cited for traffic violations.