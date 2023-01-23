JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 18.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Feb. 6.
Hearings waived
- Dakota M. Depto II, 21, of Kane, who is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, a first-degree misdemeanor; accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, a second-degree misdemeanor and cited for 10 traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Stephanie Ann Schatz, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Linda S. Gray, 62, of Hughesville, Pennsylvania, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Lauren Ashley Hicks, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance, first offense, and driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, all misdemeanors, and cited for traffic violations. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Cody Crawford, 19, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Other charges were withdrawn. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jeffrey James Morgan, 49, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely, first offense, and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings heldDavid Leo McDowell-Chmelar, 24, of Buffalo, New York, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors, as well as cited for traffic violations.