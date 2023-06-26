JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings June 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 7.
- Michael Wynn Monroe, 28, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bail is set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Kum Sun Gardner, 69, of Edinburg, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and is cited for traffic violations.
WithdrawnAnthony David Modaffare, 45, of Brockport, who was charged with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, criminal mischief –damaging property, a misdemeanor in the third degree, and is cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000. Charges were withdrawn.