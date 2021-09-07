JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 1.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 4.
Hearings waived
- Stefanie Marie Cross, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with conspiracy – accessing a device not authorized to use, receiving stolen property and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Josie Marie Griffith, 22, of Johnsonburg, criminal trespassing by breaking into a structure. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Daniel Paul Penfield, 35, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Justin William Pretak, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for careless driving.
- Mandy Lynn Kruise, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with contraband/controlled substance, criminal attempt – contraband/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – contraband/inmate, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearings continued
- Curt Paul Gosnell Jr., 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and communications with 911.
Hearings held
- Rikki Lea Curcio, 29, of Bradford, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Andrew Michael Krewduk, 31, of Force, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
- Leah Nicole Shaffer, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.