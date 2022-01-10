JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 5, 2022.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 24, 2022.
Hearings waived
- Cody James Armstrong, 27, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Vickie Diane Dunton, 56, of Wilcox, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $10,000.
Hearing continuedStephanie M. Bell, 38, of Strattanville, who is charged with theft by failure to make required deposit of funds. Bail was set at $2,500.