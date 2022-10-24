JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings on Oct. 19.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 7.
- Daniel Lewis Hannah, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal mischief –damaging property, a felony in the third degree. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jessica Lynn Raught, 40, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with hindering apprehension/prosecution/harboring or concealing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jessica Lynn Raught, 40, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Russell Edward Mowrey, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance –first offense; driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing –entering a structure, a felony in the third degree, and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Kevin Lee Stahli, 42, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with resisting arrest/other law enforcement, fleeing police, flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Shiloh Elizabeth Siegel, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of forgery –utters forged writing, a felony in the second degree and two counts of theft by deception –false impression, a misdemeanor in the third degree. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Travis James Steudler, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with obstructing law/other government function, and hindering apprehension/prosecution –harboring or concealing. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Derek Evan Neddo, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Charles John Magnusson, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats and cited for disorderly conduct.
- Jacob Andrew Reynolds, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) –impaired/incapable of driving safely –first offense, driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol –first offense and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Tia Rose Bloom, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana and cited for the use of tobacco in a school building.
- Melissa Jane Culp, 49, of Corsica, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations.
Held for court
John Michael Jordan, 42, of Greenville, who is charged with strangulation –applying pressure to the throat or neck, a second-degree felony, simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $25,000.