JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Oct. 20.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 1.
Hearings waived
- Zachary James Stolburg, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachary James Stolburg, 22, of Ridgway, who is charged with making a materially-false written statement – purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, and statement under penalty. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings heldRobert Samuel Sessamen, 39, of South Wales, New York, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.