Gavel stock photo, dark (copy)

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 26.

Hearings waived

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 7.

  • Corry Daniel Taylor, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation.
  • Jeremiah William Gallaher, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.

Hearings continued

  • Christopher Michael Dinger, 31, of Bellefonte, is charged with child pornography, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, sexual exploitation of children and sexual assault, all felonies in the second degree; indecent sexual assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, both first-degree felonies; endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree; indecent assault without consent of the other person, a second-degree misdemeanor and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $250,000.
  • Brandon A. Seabolt, 35, of Emporium, is charged with disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography, both felonies in the third degree; sexual exploitation of children, a felony in the second degree; and endangering the welfare of children. Bail is set at $10,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos