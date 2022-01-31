JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings Jan. 26.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 7.
- Corry Daniel Taylor, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for a traffic violation.
- Jeremiah William Gallaher, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings continued
- Christopher Michael Dinger, 31, of Bellefonte, is charged with child pornography, a felony in the third degree; unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, sexual exploitation of children and sexual assault, all felonies in the second degree; indecent sexual assault of an unconscious person and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, both first-degree felonies; endangering the welfare of children, a felony in the third degree; indecent assault without consent of the other person, a second-degree misdemeanor and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, a second-degree misdemeanor. Bail is set at $250,000.
- Brandon A. Seabolt, 35, of Emporium, is charged with disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and child pornography, both felonies in the third degree; sexual exploitation of children, a felony in the second degree; and endangering the welfare of children. Bail is set at $10,000.